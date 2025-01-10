Avocets Winter Wonderland.

I didn't get chance to take any photos today, life just got in the way too much. I didn't want to leave a blank space in my 365 calendar so I chose to re-edit one of my older photos tonight instead. It's still freezing here, with snow and ice still laying thickly in places, so I decided to give this photo of two Avocets a cold and wintery makeover. It was originally taken on a miserable, rainy, day in April 2023 so wasn't the best in terms of light. I think the wintery theme actually works quite well with it though.