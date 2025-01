Quality time.

Literally the quickest of snaps on my, severely lacking in the camera department, phone. My daughter and son in law spending a few minutes of quality time together during a family trip to the skating rink. There were eight of us there and it was lovely to see the kids all go off and give the adults a little bit of breathing space. I tapped out early and just took joy from watching the others. I also learned today that I don't bounce quite as well as I used to lol.