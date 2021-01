Amaryllis

Or a science experiment.



The potted bulb was gifted to someone who left it without water in a closed cabinet. for over a month. The bulb still sent up a shoot. It grew curved because it hit the top of the cabinet. The stalk grew but not green! My guess is that the lack of light made that happen. The flower seems to have some color.



Today I started caring for it. It is now out of the cabinet, near a window. It has also been watered I can’t wait to see what happens.



iPhone 11 Pro Max. Snapseed.