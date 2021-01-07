Previous
Not Quite a Lilypad by njmom3
7 / 365

Not Quite a Lilypad

The little frog is carved of wood and only about 1-2 inches big. The flower was once a decoration on a perfume bottle. They are part of a small collection on my dresser that makes me smile every morning.

iPhone 11 Pro Max. Snapseed.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Nada

@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
January 8th, 2021  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
So nice to see you here again Nada! I enjoy little trinkets like this too- especially the ones which make me smile from the memory of where they came from.
January 8th, 2021  
