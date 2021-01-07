Sign up
Previous
Next
7 / 365
Not Quite a Lilypad
The little frog is carved of wood and only about 1-2 inches big. The flower was once a decoration on a perfume bottle. They are part of a small collection on my dresser that makes me smile every morning.
iPhone 11 Pro Max. Snapseed.
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
2
0
Nada
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
7th January 2021 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
black
,
iphone
,
flower
,
little
,
frog
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
January 8th, 2021
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
So nice to see you here again Nada! I enjoy little trinkets like this too- especially the ones which make me smile from the memory of where they came from.
January 8th, 2021
