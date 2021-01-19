Sign up
The Drive Home
The days are getting just a bit longer. So, the drive home is not completely in the dark.
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
19th January 2021 5:09pm
Tags
iphone
,
sunset
,
wires
,
trees
,
silhouettes
,
poles
,
snapseed
Maggie
I am loving the receding perspective of the power poles too.
January 20th, 2021
