Frozen by njmom3
Frozen

This anchoring chain is in a very small pond. So, it’s not for a boat. I will have to go back in the summer to see if it’s used for something or just there.

I also don’t know why the water froze with bubbles and waves on one side but so still and clear on the other.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very cool textures! I'm a rust junkie so I love it.
January 29th, 2021  
Daryl O'Hare ace
The reflections are so clear, and the smooth surface is also frozen? What a great catch!!
January 29th, 2021  
