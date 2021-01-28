Sign up
Frozen
This anchoring chain is in a very small pond. So, it’s not for a boat. I will have to go back in the summer to see if it’s used for something or just there.
I also don’t know why the water froze with bubbles and waves on one side but so still and clear on the other.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very cool textures! I'm a rust junkie so I love it.
January 29th, 2021
Daryl O'Hare
ace
The reflections are so clear, and the smooth surface is also frozen? What a great catch!!
January 29th, 2021
