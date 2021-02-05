Sign up
36 / 365
A Time to Reflect
We still have mountains of snow, but plowed parking lots and sunny days mean puddles. This is the parking lot for a school and an outdoor community pool. The row of trees lines the pool.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
Tags
iphone
,
sky
,
reflection
,
blue
,
water
,
sun
,
trees
,
silhouettes
,
snapseed
