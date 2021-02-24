Sign up
Into the Light
A sunny day and slightly warmer temperatures brought lots of people outdoors. It’s not spring, but today was a great teaser of warmer days to come.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
Photo Details
Views
6
6
Comments
4
4
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
24th February 2021 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
dog
,
iphone
,
light
,
sun
,
walk
,
walker
,
snapseed
,
street-78
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Amazing! This just makes me think of beautiful glossy magazines from times long gone. Love it!
February 24th, 2021
JAKB
ace
Yes, like Gloria Steinem - a throwback to the 70s! Very nice image and processing.
February 24th, 2021
Fixing a Hole
ace
I love the feel of the image.
February 25th, 2021
Milanie
ace
What terrific light
February 25th, 2021
