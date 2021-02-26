Sign up
57 / 365
Sunset
There is a pedestrian bridge that crosses this stream. I drive by it on my daily commute. Today I stopped on my way home.
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
3
2
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
57
photos
77
followers
127
following
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
26th February 2021 5:05pm
snow
,
iphone
,
sky
,
sunset
,
water
,
trees
,
stream
,
silhouettes
,
snapseed
,
scenesoftheroad-30
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wow! Pretty stunning shot, Nada. =)
February 26th, 2021
Asli
ace
Wooovv Gorgeous scene!
February 26th, 2021
Barbara Paquette
ace
Lovely! Glad you stopped!
February 26th, 2021
