All Dried Up but Still Standing by njmom3
65 / 365

All Dried Up but Still Standing

These little purple flowers are often used as filler in the bouquets we get for our kitchen table, but they outlast all the feature flowers. They also dry beautifully.

I am taking it the easy way and going with purple and pink for my rainbow month.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

ace
@njmom3
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
I've always loved these! Gorgeous color.
March 6th, 2021  
Danette Thompson ace
Gorgeous!
March 6th, 2021  
