65 / 365
All Dried Up but Still Standing
These little purple flowers are often used as filler in the bouquets we get for our kitchen table, but they outlast all the feature flowers. They also dry beautifully.
I am taking it the easy way and going with purple and pink for my rainbow month.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone12,5
Taken
6th March 2021 8:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
iphone
,
purple
,
flower
,
snapseed
,
rainbow2021
,
sixws-115
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
I've always loved these! Gorgeous color.
March 6th, 2021
Danette Thompson
ace
Gorgeous!
March 6th, 2021
