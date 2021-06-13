Previous
Coreopsis by njmom3
Coreopsis

We just planted a bed of perennials. This is a red coreopsis. I love to see blooms & the life they bring to the garden.
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
