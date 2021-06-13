Sign up
Coreopsis
We just planted a bed of perennials. This is a red coreopsis. I love to see blooms & the life they bring to the garden.
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
164
photos
108
followers
148
following
44% complete
View this month »
6
6
365
iPhone12,5
14th June 2021 5:31pm
Public
iphone
,
flower
,
bloom
,
insect
,
coreopsis
,
snapseed
,
theme-plantpower
