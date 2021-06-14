Previous
A Painted Sky by njmom3
165 / 365

A Painted Sky

We had sun most of the day, but a short lived storm came though right before sunset. It ended with a sun shower, and this!
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
Carrie Shepeard
Gorgeous
June 15th, 2021  
RonM ace
Storm cloud sunsets! Love them.
June 15th, 2021  
