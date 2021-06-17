Previous
Next
Garlic Scapes by njmom3
168 / 365

Garlic Scapes

I discovered garlic scapes as a vegetable last year through a local farm. They have a short growing season but freeze well. So, I stock up when I have a chance. This bunch came fresh from the farm yesterday.
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Yao RL
wow, I like this very much!
June 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise