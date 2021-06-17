Sign up
Garlic Scapes
I discovered garlic scapes as a vegetable last year through a local farm. They have a short growing season but freeze well. So, I stock up when I have a chance. This bunch came fresh from the farm yesterday.
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
17th June 2021 9:58pm
white
iphone
green
shadows
curves
stalks
garlic
snapseed
Yao RL
wow, I like this very much!
June 18th, 2021
