Hanging on by an invisible thread by njmom3
172 / 365

Hanging on by an invisible thread

This little guy came & went. The flower is a red coreopsis bud. The buds are yellow, but the full bloom is a reddish color with white highlights. For a sense of scale, the bud is about the size of my fingertip.

SOOC except for a crop.
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Babs ace
Amazing detail.
June 22nd, 2021  
