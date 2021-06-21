Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
172 / 365
Hanging on by an invisible thread
This little guy came & went. The flower is a red coreopsis bud. The buds are yellow, but the full bloom is a reddish color with white highlights. For a sense of scale, the bud is about the size of my fingertip.
SOOC except for a crop.
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
172
photos
110
followers
148
following
47% complete
View this month »
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone12,5
Taken
21st June 2021 6:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
flower
,
macro
,
bug
,
coreopsis
,
snapseed
,
sixws-119
Babs
ace
Amazing detail.
June 22nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close