Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
173 / 365
Steamed Plastic Wrap
This is what happens when you put plastic wrap over a metal pan full of steaming water. For the mundane challenge. It was interesting to try and find the balance between showing the water vs the wrap itself.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
173
photos
110
followers
148
following
47% complete
View this month »
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone12,5
Taken
22nd June 2021 9:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
plastic
,
steam
,
bubbles
,
snapseed
,
mundane-plasticwrap
,
clingwrap
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close