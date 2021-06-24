Sign up
Tavern Ceiling
This restaurant bar area had a lot going on in terms of decor. Hanging light fixtures made from bottles. Neon signs. Carved wood (I think) ceiling. Ceiling fans. Seen through glass blocks, everything distorts, bends, & reflects.
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
175
photos
110
followers
148
following
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
Tags
iphone
,
light
,
glass
,
ceiling
,
restaurant
,
bottle
,
blocks
,
snapseed
,
icolorama
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very cool POV!
June 25th, 2021
