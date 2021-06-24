Previous
Tavern Ceiling by njmom3
Tavern Ceiling

This restaurant bar area had a lot going on in terms of decor. Hanging light fixtures made from bottles. Neon signs. Carved wood (I think) ceiling. Ceiling fans. Seen through glass blocks, everything distorts, bends, & reflects.
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
marlboromaam (Mags)
Very cool POV!
June 25th, 2021  
