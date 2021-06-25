Sign up
This Little Leaf of Mine
I’m gonna let it shine.
Actually this leaf was neither little nor mine. It was a towering plant with large leaves with the sun shining on & through the leaves
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
Tags
iphone
,
green
,
yellow
,
leaf
,
snapseed
,
theme-plantpower
,
macro-translucent
,
abstract-55
Yao RL
Beautiful details!
June 26th, 2021
Wendy
ace
oh, Nada!
You should enter it into the macro-translucent challenge as well!
I thought that this was the challenge you were entering when I first saw it!
June 26th, 2021
Nada
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you. Tagged it.
June 26th, 2021
