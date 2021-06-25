Previous
This Little Leaf of Mine by njmom3
This Little Leaf of Mine

I’m gonna let it shine.

Actually this leaf was neither little nor mine. It was a towering plant with large leaves with the sun shining on & through the leaves
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
Yao RL
Beautiful details!
June 26th, 2021  
Wendy ace
oh, Nada!
You should enter it into the macro-translucent challenge as well!
I thought that this was the challenge you were entering when I first saw it!
June 26th, 2021  
Nada ace
@farmreporter Thank you. Tagged it.
June 26th, 2021  
