Previous
Next
A Walk at the Lake by njmom3
177 / 365

A Walk at the Lake

A graduation picnic hosted by a friend led to a beautiful afternoon and this scenic walk. The biggest blessing perhaps was being able to be out with friends again (thank you vaccines!).
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Beautiful light and reflections
June 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise