177 / 365
A Walk at the Lake
A graduation picnic hosted by a friend led to a beautiful afternoon and this scenic walk. The biggest blessing perhaps was being able to be out with friends again (thank you vaccines!).
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
1
1
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
177
photos
110
followers
148
following
48% complete
View this month »
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
26th June 2021 5:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
iphone
,
reflection
,
reflections
,
water
,
trees
,
clouds
,
lake
,
snapseed
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful light and reflections
June 27th, 2021
