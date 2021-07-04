Previous
First Swallowtail of the Season by njmom3
185 / 365

First Swallowtail of the Season

“Happiness is like a butterfly which, when pursued, is always beyond our grasp, but, if you will sit down quietly, may alight upon you.”
― Nathaniel Hawthorne

SOOC except for a crop.
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
Lin ace
Beautiful
July 5th, 2021  
