198 / 365
Storm Clouds
An almost daily chance of thunderstorms is a fact of life in the summer.
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
3
1
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
17th July 2021 7:51pm
Tags
iphone
,
trees
,
clouds
,
storm
,
silhouettes
,
snapseed
,
landscape-40
Faye Turner
Wondeful dramatic sky
July 18th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Looks terrific in black and white.
July 18th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Fabulous black and white!
July 18th, 2021
