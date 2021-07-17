Previous
Storm Clouds by njmom3
198 / 365

Storm Clouds

An almost daily chance of thunderstorms is a fact of life in the summer.
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Nada

ace
@njmom3
Photo Details

Faye Turner
Wondeful dramatic sky
July 18th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Looks terrific in black and white.
July 18th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Fabulous black and white!
July 18th, 2021  
