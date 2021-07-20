Sign up
201 / 365
Unopened
With all the rain we have had, mushrooms are coming up in many places. These growing under the trees in a park have not even opened yet. Not quite the forest floor but it could be.
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
Tags
iphone
,
mushroom
,
macro
,
ground
,
bokeh
,
wood
,
snapseed
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Outstanding shot!
July 21st, 2021
Iris N
ace
I like the way the wood pieces lead the eyes to the mushroom. Great picture! Send some of that rain our way, we need some :-)
July 21st, 2021
