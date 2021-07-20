Previous
Next
Unopened by njmom3
201 / 365

Unopened

With all the rain we have had, mushrooms are coming up in many places. These growing under the trees in a park have not even opened yet. Not quite the forest floor but it could be.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images I capture....
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Outstanding shot!
July 21st, 2021  
Iris N ace
I like the way the wood pieces lead the eyes to the mushroom. Great picture! Send some of that rain our way, we need some :-)
July 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise