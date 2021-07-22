Sign up
203 / 365
Sunshine spills over
Sometimes the light finds me, and sometimes I search. Either way the light is a blessing I seek to keep within me.
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
2
1
Tags
iphone
,
light
,
sky
,
clouds
,
sunshine
,
building
,
icolorama
Milanie
ace
What an interesting pov
July 22nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Oh! This is just so lovely. =)
July 22nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
