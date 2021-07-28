Previous
Which end is up? by njmom3
Which end is up?

The branches - maple, viburnum, dogwood, and others - overlap & grow every which way. So, which end is up?
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images I capture....
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
A lovely capture of your trees!
July 29th, 2021  
