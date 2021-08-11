Sign up
223 / 365
The Local Library
A sunny, hot day after a stormy night meant puddles to play in. I stopped off in the parking lot to drop off books and found this one.
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
Tags
iphone
,
sky
,
reflection
,
reflections
,
blue
,
water
,
library
,
trees
,
clouds
,
building
,
puddle
,
snapseed
,
scenesoftheroad-35
gloria jones
ace
Terrific reflections
August 11th, 2021
