247 / 365
City Nights & City Lights
A reflecting pool, a church, some offices buildings, & a couple of hotels on a beautiful night for a walk.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
1
2
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images I capture....
247
photos
112
followers
149
following
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
4th September 2021 9:22pm
Tags
night
,
iphone
,
reflection
,
reflections
,
water
,
buildings
,
lights
,
city
,
building
,
snapseed
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Brilliant night shot
September 5th, 2021
