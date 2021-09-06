Previous
Next
Are you eating from the jar? by njmom3
249 / 365

Are you eating from the jar?

Sometimes that is the most delicious way. A locally made peach & jalapeño jam, in case you are wondering what is in the jar.
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images I capture....
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cathy
Nice food photo! Love how you can take the everyday and turn it into art!
September 8th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Neat high-key presentation
September 8th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely light and presentation.
September 8th, 2021  
kali ace
surprising combo
September 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise