Previous
Next
Just a fork & its shadow by njmom3
250 / 365

Just a fork & its shadow

Fun with a flat scratched up counter, a fork, a light, & some editing.
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images I capture....
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Domenico Dodaro ace
Very cool! A winner.
September 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise