Is an orange still an orange? by njmom3
Photo 401

Is an orange still an orange?

If it is not orange but black and white? For Flash of Red February theme high key.
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Photo Details

kali ace
woah its hardly there!
February 6th, 2022  
