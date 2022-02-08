Previous
A Fallen Leaf by njmom3
A Fallen Leaf

Imperfect, broken, and fallen. Yet still beautiful. A life lesson in that…
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images I capture....
