Rainy Days by njmom3
Photo 414

Rainy Days

Four ways.
In shades of grey.
Circles, rectangles, and squares.

For Flash of Red February theme shapes.
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images I capture....
113% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cathy
Interesting collage!
February 19th, 2022  
Graeme Stevens ace
Greta collage, I’m drawn to the lower right
February 19th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Love the way your organized this collage. It works really well for shapes.
February 19th, 2022  
