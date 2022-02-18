Sign up
Photo 414
Rainy Days
Four ways.
In shades of grey.
Circles, rectangles, and squares.
For Flash of Red February theme shapes.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
3
2
@njmom3
Tags
b&w
,
iphone
,
water
,
rain
,
drops
,
collage
,
snapseed
,
befunky
,
icolorama
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2022
Cathy
Interesting collage!
February 19th, 2022
Graeme Stevens
Greta collage, I’m drawn to the lower right
February 19th, 2022
Shutterbug
Love the way your organized this collage. It works really well for shapes.
February 19th, 2022
