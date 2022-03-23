Previous
Next
Yellow by njmom3
Photo 447

Yellow

Continuing on a theme.
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
122% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Very well done fav !
March 23rd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great patterns especially in the stem of the glass.
March 23rd, 2022  
Milanie ace
This has made a neat series
March 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise