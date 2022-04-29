Sign up
Photo 484
One Subject April - The Tree
From this perspective, I cannot see that the trunk splits.
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
tree
b&w
iphone
snapseed
icolorama
30-shots2022
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Nature's abstract!
April 30th, 2022
