One Subject April by njmom3
Photo 485

One Subject April

Focusing on this one tree all month has given me so much appreciation for the tree. I loved it before. I love it now, but I “see” it more now.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful looking calendar and you did a great job with your tree.
April 30th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
This has been a great month and calendar.
April 30th, 2022  
