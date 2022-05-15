The Oculus & The Freedom Tower

The Oculus is the train station near the Freedom Tower. The steel columns that make up the exterior form a pair of 350-foot wings. It was designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava to resemble a dove leaving a child’s hands. The word Oculus means "eye" in Latin. The building is named for the windows between the rising columns. The angle of the windows was designed such that every year on the anniversary of the 09/11 attacks, the sun shines directly through the skylight and illuminates the main hall at 10:28 a.m. (the time of the collapse of the second tower).



