Photo 504
Light & Dark
Or near & far. The rain added the bonus of a drop.
For May half & half.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone14,3
Taken
19th May 2022 7:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
green
,
water
,
drop
,
refraction
,
snapseed
,
mayhalf22
