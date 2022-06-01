Previous
The bees are back in action. by njmom3
Photo 517

The bees are back in action.

Check out the 30 day wild challenge & get wild!

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46623/30-days-wild-2022
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
Milanie ace
And such a perfect background for it.
June 2nd, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful focus and dof.
June 2nd, 2022  
