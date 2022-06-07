Sign up
Photo 523
Streetwalker
Actually he didn’t walk long before taking off.
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
1
0
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
523
photos
136
followers
159
following
516
517
518
519
520
521
522
523
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
6th June 2022 1:45pm
Tags
iphone
,
bird
,
sidewalk
,
snapseed
,
30dayswild2022
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture of the dove. The title works.
June 8th, 2022
