Photo 525
The Church
This church near my workplace has stood here since 1871. The congregation was founded in 1849. During the 1918 influenza epidemic, the building served as a hospital.
I love exploring this historic neighborhood on my lunch break.
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
1
1
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
525
photos
136
followers
159
following
143% complete
View this month »
518
519
520
521
522
523
524
525
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
iphone
,
sky
,
church
,
building
,
sooc
,
scenesoftheroad-45
,
30dayswild2022
,
landscape-49
Cathy
Love old stone church buildings! Hope it is filled with people! Nice perspective!
June 10th, 2022
