The Church by njmom3
The Church

This church near my workplace has stood here since 1871. The congregation was founded in 1849. During the 1918 influenza epidemic, the building served as a hospital.

I love exploring this historic neighborhood on my lunch break.
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
Cathy
Love old stone church buildings! Hope it is filled with people! Nice perspective!
June 10th, 2022  
