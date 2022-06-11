Previous
Am I going up or down? by njmom3
Into the clouds or into water? Some days I am unsure of my direction, but I keep going nevertheless.

Another walk. Another interesting scene. The direction of the chains indicates the direction of these steps.
11th June 2022 11th Jun 22

@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
