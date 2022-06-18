Previous
Reaching Up by njmom3
Photo 534

Reaching Up

This maple grew from the seed of another in my yard. It is such a delight to watch something take root, give it time & space, & watching it thrive.
18th June 2022

@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
