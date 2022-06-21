Sign up
Photo 537
Sky above & below
Another view of the parking lot at work.
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
2
1
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
539
photos
133
followers
157
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
6th July 2022 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
sky
,
reflection
,
water
,
building
,
puddle
,
snapseed
,
30dayswild2022
JackieR
ace
You're so good at these
July 6th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific clear reflection.
July 6th, 2022
