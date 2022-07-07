Previous
Will there be water? by njmom3
Photo 553

Will there be water?

Given that it is in a garden, it is possible. Even if not, there is something about rusty old things.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
Lesley ace
Excellent. Fits perfectly in this month’s Mundane challenge
July 12th, 2022  
