Previous
Next
Is it dry yet? by njmom3
Photo 589

Is it dry yet?

The light through a kitchen window through an almost translucent plate drying in the dish rack. The perfect distraction from the mundane task of dishwashing & an image for Abstract August.
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
161% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise