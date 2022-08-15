Previous
Next
Leaf Lines 1 by njmom3
Photo 592

Leaf Lines 1

This is a segment of an alocasia leaf (which are huge!) with all its imperfections when the sun was shining directly through it.

Abstract August is making me look at things differently. Week 1 was floral shapes. Week 3 was architectural & industrial shapes. Week 3 is all about leaves.
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
162% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise