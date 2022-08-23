Sign up
Photo 600
Playing with Water 2
Dropped these stems into water to try & root & propogate a plant. However, if all I see are the bubbles, is the water even there?
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
1
0
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone14,3
Taken
21st August 2022 10:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
branch
,
white
,
iphone
,
green
,
water
,
bubble
,
stem
,
snapseed
,
abstractaug2022
Milanie
ace
How clever!
August 24th, 2022
