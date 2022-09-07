Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 615
Paddling Down the Lagoon
With trees above & below. With the water reflecting a cloudless blue sky.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
615
photos
126
followers
156
following
168% complete
View this month »
608
609
610
611
612
613
614
615
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th September 2022 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
sky
,
reflection
,
reflections
,
water
,
river
,
boat
,
lagoon
,
snapseed
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close