Photo 635
The Drive Home
The daylight hours are getting shorter, and the sunset comes earlier.
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
2
2
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
635
photos
123
followers
153
following
628
629
630
631
632
633
634
635
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
30th September 2022 7:03pm
Tags
iphone
,
sunset
,
silhouette
,
snapseed
,
scenesoftheroad-48
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific composition and beautiful colours.
October 1st, 2022
Babs
ace
Fabulous, love the symmetry, what a great sky and silhouette. fav.
October 1st, 2022
