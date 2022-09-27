Previous
Next
The Drive Home by njmom3
Photo 635

The Drive Home

The daylight hours are getting shorter, and the sunset comes earlier.
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
173% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific composition and beautiful colours.
October 1st, 2022  
Babs ace
Fabulous, love the symmetry, what a great sky and silhouette. fav.
October 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise