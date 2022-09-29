Previous
Next
The Porch by njmom3
Photo 637

The Porch

I started a new job. That means a new neighborhood to explore on my walk. This is the entrance to a church. I like the B&W because it emphasizes the shapes.
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
174% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise