Previous
Next
The Legacy Castle by njmom3
Photo 648

The Legacy Castle

The Legacy Castle is neither a castle. Nor does it have a historic legacy. It is a venue that caters to large, high end events. We had the opportunity to attend a black tie gala here. This is the view as you enter the driveway of the property.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
177% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely early evening shot
October 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise