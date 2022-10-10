Sign up
Photo 648
The Legacy Castle
The Legacy Castle is neither a castle. Nor does it have a historic legacy. It is a venue that caters to large, high end events. We had the opportunity to attend a black tie gala here. This is the view as you enter the driveway of the property.
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
1
1
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
648
photos
123
followers
153
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
iphone
,
light
,
reflection
,
reflections
,
building
,
snapseed
,
icolorama
,
scenesoftheroad-49
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely early evening shot
October 14th, 2022
