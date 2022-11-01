Sign up
Photo 669
Still Blooming
Almost covered in the falling leaves but still peeking through.
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
1
1
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
669
photos
124
followers
153
following
183% complete
View this month »
662
663
664
665
666
667
668
669
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
31st October 2022 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
flower
,
leaves
,
bloom
,
fall
,
snapseed
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 31st, 2022
